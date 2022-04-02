Live-Action Isekai Izakaya "Nobu" Show's 2nd Season Reveals 4 More Cast Members, Visual

ENJIN members Ryōno Kusachi, Tsubasa Takizawa join cast

The staff of the live-action series of Natsuya Semikawa 's Isekai Izakaya "Nobu" light novel series revealed more cast members for the show's second season on Saturday. ENJIN members Ryōno Kusachi and Tsubasa Takizawa will appear in the show. Kusachi will play Ignatz from the Eizenschmidt Company, and Takizawa will play Ignatz's older brother Camile. Other new cast members include Ui Mihara as Ingrid's apprentice Camilla and Hiroki Ino as Pastor Thomas.

The staff also revealed a visual for the sequel series.

The title of the show's second season is Isekai Izakaya "Nobu" Season 2: Majo to Daishikyō-hen (Witch and Archbishop Chapter). The show will premiere on WOWOW on May 27 and will have 10 episodes.

Other new cast includes: (top row left to right) Tetsuya Takeda , Kōdai Asaka, Miki Mizuno, Satoru Matsuo , Shinya Ōwada, (middle row) Yutaka Kobayashi, Yuzumi Shintani, Jin Shirasu , Akane Hotta, Shinnosuke Abe , (bottom row) Houka Kinoshita, Zen Kajihara , and Ryōsei Tayama.

Ryōhei Ōtani (left in image at right) stars in the series as the shopkeeper and chef of Nobu, and Rena Takeda (right) co-stars as the waitress Shinobu. The two are reprising their roles from the first season. Hiroshi Shinagawa is returning to direct and write the script.

The 10-episode first season premiered on the WOWOW Prime service in May 2020.

Semikawa launched the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in 2012. Takarajimasha began publishing the story in print with illustrations by Kururi in 2014.

The novels center on a bar called "Nobu" — located in Kyoto, Japan, but with a door that is connected to the bar in another world. The visitors include denizens of the other world, and customers seek out its excellent "Toriaezu Nama" ale and cuisine.

The novels inspired a net anime series of 15-minute shorts that premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series under the title Isekai Izakaya: Japanese Food From Another World worldwide except in Asia with subtitles in English, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, German, and Arabic. bilibili streamed the series in Asia.

Udon Entertainment is releasing Virginia Nitōhei 's Otherwordly Izakaya "Nobu" manga in English. Nitōhei launched the ongoing manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in July 2015.

