30th Crayon Shin-chan Film's 1st 5 Minutes Streamed

Opening scene in film is based on chapter from 16th volume of original manga

TOHO began streaming the first five minutes on Monday for Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden , the Crayon Shin-chan series' 30th film. The video features a story about Shinnosuke's birth, and will be available until May 31.

The birth scene in the film is based on a chapter from the 16th volume of Yoshito Usui 's Crayon Shin-chan manga . The June issue of Futabasha 's Monthly Manga Town magazine will republish this chapter on May 2.

The film opened in Japan on Friday and debuted at #2 in its first weekend.

The film sees Shinnosuke as a ninja, and teases at the "mystery of Shinnosuke's birth."

Masakazu Hashimoto ( Tari Tari , Haruchika – Haruta & Chika , Appare-Ranman! ) is directing the film, and is also co-writing the script with Crayon Shin-chan anime scriptwriter Kimiko Ueno . Ryoku Oushoku Shakai performs the film's theme song "Hi wa Mata Noboru Kara" (Because the Sun Will Rise Again).

The previous film Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Nazo Meki! Hana no Tenkasu Gakuen (Crayon Shin-chan the Movie - Shrouded in Mystery! The Flowers of Tenkazu Academy) opened in July 2021. The film was originally slated to open in Japan in April 2021, but was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The film debuted at #2.

