Street Fighter 6 Game Streams Gameplay Trailer Highlighting Character Guile

The official YouTube channel for the Street Fighter franchise began streaming a gameplay trailer for CAPCOM 's upcoming Street Fighter 6 fighting game on Thursday. The trailer highlights the character Guile, a U.S. Air Force pilot.

The game will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2023.

The game will have a real-time commentary feature, which will have commentary from famous fighting game community commentators highlihgting aspects of the match as it progresses. The feature will have subtitles available in 13 languages, and will initially feature the commentators Vicious and Aru, with more to come.

The game's returning cast includes Ryu, Chun-li, and Luke, the final playable DLC character for Street Fighter V . New to the franchise is Jamie, a breakdancing kickboxer.

New to the game's fighting mechanics is the Drive system, which features a resource gauge that players can use to perform five different techniques: a super armor move, a parry, EX (enhanced) special moves, a forward-moving rush attack, and a low damage reversal. The game will also include a classic control scheme, as well as a "modern" control scheme that makes specials easier to input.

Aside from previous fighting game modes, such as local and online versus, arcade mode, and training mode, the game will also have a single player "World Tour" mode, and a "Battle Hub" that will provide "players with new and unique ways to engage, communicate and interact."