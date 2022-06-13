Deadly Premonition 2 Game Launches for PC via Steam

Game launched for Switch worldwide in July 2020

Rising Stars Games revealed in the "Future Games Show" livestream on Saturday that it, Hidetaka “Swery” Suehiro, and Toybox 's Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise game launched for PC via Steam on Saturday.

The game is the sequel to the the Deadly Premonition game. The game launched physically and digitally for Nintendo Switch worldwide in July 2020. Rising Stars Games' parent company Thunderful Group announced the PC via Steam release in April 2021.

Swery directed and designed the open-world mystery game. He also wrote the screenplay with Kenji Goda. Tomio Kanazawa produced the game. Yukiya Matsuura was the lead designer, Syuhо̄ Imai was the art director, Satoshi Ōkubo was the sound designer, and Hideto Suzuki was the lead programmer.

Rising Star Games describes the game:

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is an open-world game set in the small town of Le Carré. Your story starts in Boston, where it turns out FBI Special Agent Francis York Morgan will have to revisit the case he thought was solved in 2005. You will be solving various murders and crimes while jumping between 2005 and 2019 in true Deadly Premonition fashion.

Rising Star Games published the game in the Americas, Australia, and New Zealand, while Toybox published the game in Japan and Asia.

The original Deadly Premonition game shipped for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2010. The game received a director's cut edition for the PS3 and PC in 2013. The game debuted for Switch with the title Deadly Premonition Origins in September 2019.