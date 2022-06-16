Live-Action Rent-A-Girlfriend Show Unveils More Cast, July 2 Premiere

Aika Sawaguchi plays Sumi Sakurasawa

The staff for the live-action series of Reiji Miyajima 's Rent-A-Girlfriend ( Kanojo, Okarishimasu ) manga posted more cast members, the July 2 premiere, and the main visual for the series on Thursday.

The newly announced cast members are:

The series will premiere on the TV Asahi channel on July 2 at 26:30 a.m. (effectively, July 3 at 2:30 a.m.), and it will also run on the Asahi Broadcasting Corporation TV channel on July 3 at 11:55 p.m. (10:55 a.m. EDT). It will stream on the TVer, GYAO! , dTV , and Hulu services in Japan.

Daisuke Yamamoto (Ossan's Love franchise ) and Kazuki Kon is directing, and Kumiko Asō (Marumo no Okite) is writing the scripts. Yūki Munakata is composing the music.

Naniwa Danshi idol group member Ryūsei Ōnishi (live-action Seiho Boys' High School! ) and actress Hiyori Sakurada (live-action Tokyo Ghoul , Twilight) will star as the protagonist Kazuya Kinoshita and the heroine Chizuru Mizuhara, respectively.

Shiori Akita plays Mami Nanami.

Mio Kudō ( Kamen Rider Ghost, Saki Achiga-hen episode of side-A , Mashin Sentai Kiramager) plays Ruka Sarashina.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

You can rent a girlfriend, but can you buy love? Hapless college first-year Kazuya Kinoshita, reeling from a bad breakup, rents a few hours of friendly companionship at the aquarium with the idol-beautiful and polite Chizuru. But rock bottom might be lower than Kazuya thought! Family, school, and life all start to go wrong, and to make matters worse, Chizuru is much more than the pretty face and sweet demeanor he thought he'd bargained for...

Miyajima launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2017. The series received a manga anthology on August 17, 2020.

The manga also inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide except in Asia. A second season will premiere in the Super Animeism programming block on MBS , TBS , and 26 affiliates on July 1. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.

Source: Comic Natalie