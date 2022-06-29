Nights with a Cat Anime's Video Previews Theme Song, YouTube Streaming

Kadokawa revealed a new visual and trailer for the anime of Kyuryu Z 's Nights with a Cat ( Yoru wa Neko to Issho ) manga on Wednesday. The trailer reveals and previews the anime's theme song "Hinata no Kuni" (Sunny Country) by Kashitarō Itō , and also reveals that the anime will stream new episodes weekly on the anime's official YouTube channel beginning on August 3.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on August 3, and on AT-X on August 4.

The cast includes:

Minoru Ashina ( Isekai Quartet , Kaiju Girls ) is directing the anime at Studio Puyukai , and is also penning the scripts. Minoru Takehara ( Isekai Quartet , Ple Ple Pleiades ) is drawing the character designs and is also the animation director. Kana Utatane ( Akebi's Sailor Uniform , Mieruko-chan ) is composing the music. Fumiyuki Go is the sound director.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and will release the first volume on June 21. The company describes the story:

When Fuuta comes home tired at night, all he wants to do is spend time with his new cat. All the mysterious habits and mannerisms of house cats are carefully reproduced in this relaxed and cute comedy about living with an adorable furball!

Kyuryu Z first posted the manga on a personal Twitter account, where it became a popular hit. Kadokawa published the manga's third print volume on April 28.

