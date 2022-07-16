News
Mega Drive Mini 2 Console Reveals Next Slate of Games
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Sega revealed 11 more games on Friday that will be included in its new Mega Drive Mini 2 console that will release in Japan on October 27.
The new games include:
- Alien Soldier
- Tatsujin (Truxton)
- Final Fight CD
- Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers
- Garoudesetsu 2: Aratanaru Tatakai (Fatal Fury 2)
- Aa Harimanada
- Gyuwanburaa Jikochūshin-ha Katayama Masayuki no Mahjong Dōjō
- Lunar: The Silver Star
- Lunar: Eternal Blue
- Wondermega Collection
- Sanrin San-chan (Spatter, bonus title never released on the Mega Drive)
The console will include more than 50 games, including Mega-CD (Sega CD) titles. The previously announced games include:
- Silpheed
- Shining Force CD
- Sonic the Hedgehog CD
- Yumemi Yakata no Monogatari (Mansion of Hidden Souls)
- Poppuru Mail (Popful Mail: Magical Fantasy Adventure)
- Virtua Racing
- Bonanza Bros
- Shining & The Darkness (Shining in the Darkness)
- Thunder Force IV (Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar)
- Magical Taruruto-kun (Magical Taruruto)
- Fantasy Zone (a bonus title that was never released for Mega Drive)
- Out Run
- After Burner II
- Night Striker
- The Ninja Warriors
- Starblade
- Splatterhouse Part 2 (Splatterhouse 2)
- Fushigi no Umi no Nadia (Nadia - The Secret of Blue Water)
- Megapanel
- Puzzle & Action: Ichidant-R
- Columns III: Taiketsu! Columns World (Columns III: Revenge of the Columns)
- Star Mobile (a bonus title that was never released for Mega Drive)
The console will retail in Japan for 10,978 yen (about US$84).
Sega will reveal more of the games in various follow-up announcements in early August and late August.
Sega will release a similar Sega Genesis Mini 2 console in North America on October 27. The console will include more than 50 games, and some titles differ from the Mega Drive Mini 2 console.
Sega released the Mega Drive Mini console in Japan in September 2019, and in the U.S. under the name Sega Genesis Mini on the same day. Both versions of the console featured 42 games, although the games each console included differed.
The Mega Drive was Sega's third console, and Sega released the console in Japan in 1989. Sega released the console in the same year in North America under the name Sega Genesis. Sega withdrew from the games console market in 2001.
