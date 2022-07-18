Konami Reveals Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! Let's Go! Go Rush!! Game

Switch game launches this winter

Konami announced a new Yu-Gi-Oh! game titled Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! Let's Go! Go Rush!! on Sunday. The game will ship for the Switch in Japan this winter.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! , the eighth main anime series in the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise , premiered on April 3.

The anime is set in the birthplace of the popular card game Rush Duel, Mutsuba-cho. Twins Yūhi and Yuamu run UTS (Uchūjin Trouble Sōdansho or Alien Trouble Consulting), a group that (supposedly) gets rid of troublesome aliens from distant sectors of the galaxy via Rush Duel battles. However, one day, they find an actual spaceship, and inside they find Yudias, an alien from the Belgar Cluster. Yudias has come to Earth to search for Rush Duel to hopefully lead him and his friends (who have been chased out of their star system) into a new future. However, Yudias himself knows nothing about Rush Duel. Yūhi then challenges Yudias to a duel. The anime features an alien as a protagonist for the first time in the franchise .

Naoya Sugita ( Majin Bone , Muttsuri Shinken, Zan ) launched a manga adaptation of the series in the May issue of Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump on April 4.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel game launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on January 19, and launched for iOS and Android devices on February 3.

Source: Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel game's Twitter account via Gematsu