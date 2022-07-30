Sony Reveals More PlayStation VR2 Features

Headset has front-facing cameras for checking surroundings, scanning room for pre-defined play area

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) teased more details and features for its new virtual reality (VR) peripherals for the PlayStation 5 console on Tuesday.

Seen above is the ability for users to define the size and shape of their play area using the PlayStation VR2 headset and the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers. The built-in front-facing cameras on the PS VR2 headset will scan the room, while the PS VR2 Sense controller allow users to shape the play area. While using the peripherals during play, players will be warned if they are approaching the borders of their pre-defined play area.

The front-facing camera of the headset will also allow users to "see through" the headset using both a button in the headset or an onscreen Card in the Control Center. This will allow users to quickly switch from viewing content within the headset and checking their surroundings. The camera has no recording capability.

The system can also interact with the PlayStation 5 HD Camera to take footage of yourself while playing.

Players can also switch between VR Mode and Cinematic Mode in the headset. In VR Mode, the headset will display a 4000x2040 HDR resolution (2000x2040 per eye) with a 90Hz/120Hz refresh rate. In Cinematic Mode, the headset will display a virtual cinema screen in the console's user interface and all non-VR content. The virtual cinema screen will display content in 1080p (1920x1080) HDR in cinematic 24 frames per second, or 60Hz/120Hz.

The new PS VR2 headset has a similar "orb" shape to the PS VR2 Sense controller, symbolizing the players' 360-degree view in the virtual reality world. In general, the headset has more emphasis on roundness because it is designed to have constant human contact. The headset adds new features, such as a lens adjustment dial, slimmer design and a slight weight reduction.

The PS VR2 headset is a new version of the earlier PS VR headset for the PlayStation 4. The headset will be capable of rendering 4K HDR video with each OLED display at 2000x2040 resolution at 90/120hz per eye, with a 110° field of vision. It will also include inside-out tracking for headset and controllers, eye tracking, and 3D audio. Both the PS VR2 headset and the PS VR2 Sense controllers will feature haptic feedback.

The original PS VR heaset shipped in October 2016. Sony Computer Entertainment Worldwide Studios president Shūhei Yoshida had unveiled the headset at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) event in 2014, and Sony revealed the headset's updatedmodel at GDC in March 2015.