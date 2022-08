List of Voice Actors Diagnosed With COVID-19 in July

Getting a copy of Xenoblade 3 might necessitate a plane ticket to NYC at this point!? Also: bid farewell to the Wii U and 3DS eShop, catch up on Dragon Quest news, and much much more! ― And so it is that we find ourselves here again. My name is Jean-Karlo and I'm happy to see you all again, if you're coming back—or for the first time, if you're new. I'm hoping you guys are having a good time—I know I...