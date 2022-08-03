Yu Yaubuuchi's Ao no Iris Manga Ends

Manga launched in January 2021

The September issue of Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine published the final chapter of Yu Yabuuchi 's Ao no Iris ( Blue Iris ) manga on Wednesday. The manga's third compiled book volume will ship on November 26. In addition, Yabuuchi will draw a new one-shot in the magazine's December issue in November.

The manga launched in Ciao in January 2021, and centers on a middle schooler named Airi who is a little bad at studying. She becomes involved in an incident after discovering a mysterious painting at school. Shogakukan published the manga's second compiled book volume on June 24.

Yabuuchi ended the "first season" of the Sorairo Memorial ( The way we were ) manga in October 2020, and the ongoing series continued in December 2020 in the Ciao Deluxe magazine. Yabuuchi launched the manga in Ciao in February 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's second compiled book volume in December 2020.

Yabuuchi's Mizuiro Jidai and Naisho no Tsubomi manga previously inspired a 1996 television anime series and a 2008 OVA series, respectively.