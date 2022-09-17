IDOLiSH7 Third Beat! Anime Posts New Video, Opening Sequence for 2nd Half

New 'WONDER LiGHT' theme song previewed

The official website for IDOLiSH7 Third Beat! , the third IDOLiSH7 anime season, revealed the second promotional video for the anime's second half on Saturday. The video previews the anime's opening theme song "WONDER LiGHT" by the titular in-story idol group IDOLiSH7.

The site also posted the clean version of the anime's opening title sequence.

The staff is streaming the first episode of the anime's second half from Saturday (after an advance screening earlier in the day) until October 2, but the stream is only available on the Abema and YouTube services within Japan.

The new episodes will start on October 2 at 10:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. EDT) on the Tokyo MX channel and the Abema service, and the season will also continue on Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , TV Aichi , TV Hokkaido , TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting Co., Ltd. and BS11 .

The third season is running for two split cours (quarters of the year). The first half of the season premiered in July 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime.

The staff from the previous two anime and the Vibrato spinoff net anime returned for the third season. Makoto Bessho is again directing the new season at TROYCA , and Ayumi Sekine is back in charge of the series scripts. Ei Aoki is returning to supervise, and Kasumi Fukagawa is again adapting the original character designs by Arina Tanemura . Masami Inomata is back as the chief animation director.

The first television anime based on the IDOLiSH7 smartphone game premiered in Japan in January 2018 and had 17 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The IDOLiSH7 Vibrato spinoff series of net anime shorts then launched in February 2018.

The second season of the main anime premiered on April 5, 2020. The first episode debuted ahead of the rest of the season on January 6, 2020, and Crunchyroll streamed the episode on the same day. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The second season was delayed starting with the fifth episode due to the state of emergency declaration against the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The season resumed with episode 3 on October 4, 2020.