Live-Action Yakuza Lover Series Adds 5 Cast Members

Series premieres on October 27

The official website for the live-action series of Nozomi Mino 's Yakuza Lover ( Koi to Dangan ) manga revealed more cast members for the series on Friday.

The cast includes Shizuka Nakamura as Chōko (top row left in image above), Mario Kuroba as Semilio (top row center), Keito Kimura as Jin (top row right), Manami Hashimoto as Mama (bottom row left), and Kenya Ōsumi as Shūichirō Ōya (bottom row center).

Yūta Furukawa (left in image right) will play Toshiomi Ōya, while Fumika Baba (right in image right) will play Yuri. Other cast members include Jūtarō Yamanaka, Kō Nanase, Myra Arai, and Yūka Nakao.

The series will premiere within MBS ' "Drama Tokku" late Thursday night (effectively, early Friday morning) drama block on October 27.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

When feisty college student Yuri is attacked at a party, she's saved by Toshiomi Oya, the underboss of a yakuza syndicate. Despite her obvious attraction to him, she convinces herself that she's not in the market for a bad boy type. But when they meet again, she finds herself irresistibly drawn to him—kicking off a steamy and dangerous love affair that threatens to consume her, body and soul. After the attack at the party, Yuri goes to see Oya to thank him for saving her, and as much as she hates to admit it, she can't deny there's an attraction. However, when tragedy strikes, Yuri attempts to turn her back on Oya and his dangerous lifestyle for good—but will the allure prove too great to resist?

Mino launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Premium Cheese! magazine in March 2018, before moving the series to the sister magazine Cheese! in April 2019. The manga's main story ended on June 23. The manga also ran in Shogakukan 's Premium Cheese! magazine under the title Koi to Dangan Special Bullet , and the manga likewise ended serialization in that magazine's August issue on July 5. Shogakukan shipped the manga's 11th compiled book volume on May 26. Viz Media published the manga's fifth volume on June 14.