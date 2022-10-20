Final Fantasy XVI Game's 'Ambition' Trailer Previews Story

Single-player action RPG launches for PS5 in summer 2023

Square Enix began streaming a new trailer titled "Ambition" for its Final Fantasy XVI role-playing game on Thursday. The video previews the game's story, including Dominants who have the ability to call upon a dread power and places in the realm of Valisthea. The trailer also shows some gameplay.

English

Japanese

The single-player action RPG will launch for PS5 as a PlayStation console exclusive. While an initial livestreamed trailer had listed a PC release, trailers and its website do not list a PC version.

Square Enix 's Creative Business Unit III division is developing the game. Naoki Yoshida ( Final Fantasy XIV ) is producing Final Fantasy XVI, and Hiroshi Takai ( Final Fantasy XIV ) is directing the game.

Yoshida stated in June that the game was in its "final leg of development," with the game's development team focusing on polishing the game. Yoshida previously stated that "complications stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have delayed the game's development by almost half a year."

