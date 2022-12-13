Sonic Frontiers Game's Sales Cross 2.5 Million Copies

Sega 's official Twitter account announced on Monday that Sonic Frontiers , its new game in the Sonic the Hedgehog series, has crossed 2.5 million copies in sales worldwide. Sega added it will release more free content for the game next year.

The game launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on November 8.

ONE OK ROCK performed the game's theme song "Vandalize."

The game got an animated prologue featuring Knuckles titled Sonic Frontiers Prologue that streamed on November 1. Powerhouse Animation Studios animated the six-minute short.

Sonic Prime , Wild Brain Studio's new 3D animated series based on the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise , will debut on December 15 with one 40-minute episode and seven 20-minute episodes. WildBrain Ltd.'s Vancouver studio will animate 24 episodes in total.

Sonic Mania , the latest main game in the franchise , shipped in August 2017 for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Sonic Origins , a new collection of remastered Sonic the Hedgehog games, debuted for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on June 23.