Chillin' in My 30s After Getting Fired from the Demon King's Army Anime's 2nd Promo Video, More Cast Revealed

The staff for Chillin' in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King's Army , the television anime of Rokujūyon Okazawa 's Kaiko Sareta Ankoku Heishi (30-Dai) no Slow na Second Life (The Slow Second Life of the Retired Dark Soldier in His 30s) novel series, revealed the show's second promotional video on Monday. The video previews the opening theme song.

The staff also revealed five more cast members on Monday.

The new cast includes:

The anime will premiere in Japan on January 7, and Crunchyroll will stream the series starting on the same day.

The anime stars: (character name romanizations not confirmed)

Fumitoshi Oizaki ( Romeo × Juliet ) is directing the series at Encourage Films . Yoshihide Yuuzumi ( Onee-chan ga Kita ) is the assistant director. Hitomi Amamiya ( Merc Storia: The Apathetic Boy and the Girl in a Bottle ) is handling the script and series composition. Satomi Yonezawa is designing the characters. Tsubasa Ito ( I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. ) is composing the music. Hinano is performing the opening theme song "Changemaker," and Akari Kitō is performing the anime's ending theme song "Dear Doze Days."

The story centers on Dariel, a soldier in the Dark Lord's army who cannot use magic. Instead, he wields his intellect and initiative as an assistant to one of the Dark Lord's most trusted captains. But when the captain is summarily replaced, Dariel also loses his privileged position and is fired. In disappointment, he retires in a village of humans, getting a new start in life by using his abilities to accept requests for help.

Okazawa began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2018, and ended it in July 2020. Kodansha began publishing the story in print in August 2019, with art by sage joh .

Rurekuchie launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd in August 2019, but moved it to Monthly Young Magazine in April 2021 when Young Magazine the 3rd ceased publication.