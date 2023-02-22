Chainsaw Man Dub Actors Will Attend Birmingham Convention in June

andwill attend AnimeCon UK on June 17 and 18;dub actorwill also attend

The AnimeCon UK convention, to be held in the NEC Birmingham convention centre on June 17 and 18, has announced that two dub Chainsaw Man voice actors will be attending: Ryan Colt Levy (pictured right), who voices Denji, and Zach Aguilar (pictured below left) who voices Zenitsu.

Ryan Colt Levy 's other roles include Shisuto Naruse in Komi Can't Communicate and Dr. John H. Watson in Moriarty the Patriot .

Zach Aguilar 's other voice roles include Tanjiro in Demon Slayer , Koichi in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable , and Genos in One-Punch Man .

The event has also announced that Maile Flanagan , the dub actor of Naruto , will attend the event.