The Klutzy Witch Anime Film Reveals Trailer, Theme Song, More Cast

The staff for Rakudai Majo: Fūka to Yami no Majo (The Klutzy Witch: Fūka and the Dark Witch), the anime film of Satoko Narita 's The Klutzy Witch ( Rakudai Majo ) children's book series, began streaming a new trailer on Thursday. The video reveals and previews the theme song "Tokimeki no Kaze ni Notte" (Ride the Heartthrobbing Wind) by Honoka Inoue as Fūka:

The staff also announced new cast members, including (Note: Character name romanizations are not official):

©成田サトコ・千野えなが・ポプラ社／アニメ「らくだい魔女」製作委員会

Honoka Inoue as Fūka

as Fūka Mutsumi Tamura as Chitose, Fūka's childhood friend

as Chitose, Fūka's childhood friend Manaka Iwami as Karin, another of Fūka's childhood friends

as Karin, another of Fūka's childhood friends Kensho Ono as Keith, a mysterious boy known as the Prince of the Black Castle

as Keith, a mysterious boy known as the Prince of the Black Castle Ayane Sakura as Lilica, a purple-haired girl who is key to the story

as Lilica, a purple-haired girl who is key to the story Yōko Hikasa as Megaira, the Witch of Darkness sealed inside the Black Quartz Bracelet

as Megaira, the Witch of Darkness sealed inside the Black Quartz Bracelet Rie Tanaka as Reia, Fūka's mother, and the queen of the Silver Castle

as Reia, Fūka's mother, and the queen of the Silver Castle Jun Fukuyama as Abel, a key character in the film's story

The cast includes:

The film will open on March 31.

The book series is set in a wondrous world with witches and wizards. The story follows the klutzy apprentice witch Fūka when she breaks the seal of a dark witch who once almost destroyed the world.

Takayuki Hamana ( The Beast Player Erin , Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Reflection , The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light ) is directing the film at Production I.G Kiyoko Yoshimura ( Riddle Story of Devil , Cardfight!! Vanguard G , takt op. Destiny ) is penning the script. Marumi Sugita ( Selection Project chief animation director) is designing the characters.

The first volume, Rakudai Majo wa Princess (The Klutzy Witch Is a Princess), shipped in October 2006. The franchise has 17 novels and one book of short stories. The most recent novel, Rakudai Majo to Yami no Kyūden (The Klutzy Witch and the Dark Palace), shipped in October 2013.

Source: Press release