Heavenly Delusion Anime's Main Promo Video Reveals April 1 Premiere, More Cast, Theme Song Artists
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the television anime adaptation of Masakazu Ishiguro's Heavenly Delusion (Tengoku-Daimakyo) manga revealed the anime's main promo video, April 1 premiere, theme song artists, and more cast on Monday.
BiSH is performing the opening theme song "innocent arrogance," and ASOBI is performing the ending theme song "Daremo Karemo Dokomo Nanimo Shiranai" (I Don't Know Anyone Anywhere Anything).
The new cast members include:
- Kazuya Nakai as Robin Inazaki
- Masako Isobe as Enchō
- Tadashi Mutou as Sawatari
- Atsumi Tanezaki as Aoshima
The anime will stream exclusively on Disney+ worldwide, and will air in Japan on Tokyo MX, Hokkaido TV, RKB Mainichi Broadcasting, TV Aichi, MBS, and BS11.
The anime stars:
- Gen Sato as Maru
- Sayaka Senbongi as Kiruko
- Hibiku Yamamura as Tokio
- Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Kona
- Misato Fukuen as Mimihime
- Shunsuke Takeuchi as Shiro
- Tomoyo Kurosawa as Kuku
- Misato Matsuoka as Anzu
- Yūki Shin as Taka
The anime will have a stage presentation at the AnimeJapan 2023 event on March 25.
Hirotaka Mori (episode director for Joker Game, unit director for Psycho-Pass film) is directing the anime at Production I.G. Makoto Fukami (Psycho-Pass, School-Live!) is overseeing the series scripts, and Utsushita of Minakata Laboratory is the character designer. kensuke ushio (Space Dandy, A Silent Voice, Chainsaw Man) is composing the music.
Denpa is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Within the safety of the walls, youths are raised in a nursery-style setting by robots. While life there may appear stale on the surface, the children are full of potential and curiosity. In many ways it is like a slice of heaven. The outside world is a hell-scape. It is almost entirely void of anything mechanical and is now inhabited by bizarre, yet powerful super-natural beings.
Maru, with the aid of Kiruko, is out there crisscrossing what was once Tokyo for heaven. But after searching for so long, maybe heaven is more of an untenable dream than a potential reality.
Ishiguro (And Yet the Town Moves) launched the ongoing manga in Kodansha's Afternoon magazine in January 2018. The manga had an animated promotional video to commemorate the first volume's release in July 2018. The manga topped the list of manga for male readers in the 2019 edition of Takarajimasha's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.
Sources: Heavenly Delusion anime's website, Comic Natalie