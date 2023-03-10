The Quintessential Quintuplets: Goto Pazu Story Game's 1st Promo Video Streamed

Console version of smartphone game launches in on May 25

MAGES. revealed the first promotional video on Friday for Gotōbun no Hanayome : Goto Pazu Story , the latest console game in the The Quintessential Quintuplets franchise.

©春場ねぎ・講談社／映画「五等分の花嫁」製作委員会 ©G Holdings Co., Ltd. ©enish,inc. ©MAGES.

Gotōbun no Hanayome : Itsutsugo-chan wa Puzzle wo Gotōbun Dekinai.

The game will release on May 25 forSwitch and4, and pre-orders started on February 10. The game is a console version of thesmartphone game. The smartphone game launched in October 2020. The console version will contain only the fully voiced story part of the smartphone game.

Natsumi Takamori (the voice of Raiha Uesugi) is performing the game's theme song.

MAGES. previously developed the Gotōbun no Hanayome ~Natsu no Omoide mo Gotōbun~ (The Quintessential Quintuplets ~Summer Memories Also Come in Five~) game, which launched in Japan for PS4 and Switch in March 2021.

MAGES. also developed Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ~Kimi to Sugoshita Itsutsu no Omoide~ (The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie: Five Memories of My Time with You), the video game adaptation of the Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) sequel anime film. The game launched for PS4 and Switch in June 2022.

The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie opened in Japan in May 2022. The film serves as the finale for the story. Crunchyroll began screening the film in the United States and Canada with English subtitles and with an English dub on December 2.

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. The anime's second season aired from January 2021 to March 2021.

Negi Haruba launched the original manga Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended the series in February 2020.