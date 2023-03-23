Live-Action Mr. Bride Series Casts Comedian Hikolohee

Hikolohee plays as protagonist Honoka's best friend

The official Twitter account for the live-action series of Natsumi Shiba 's Mr. Bride ( Watashi no Oyome-kun ) manga revealed on Wednesday that comedian Hikolohee will join the cast as Kimiko Takahashi, the protagonist Honoka's adviser and best friend.

The series will premiere on Fuji TV on April 12, and will air on Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. JST (9:00 a.m. EDT). Toshiyuki Nakano is producing the series, and Natsu Hashimoto is writing the scripts. Yukari Hashimoto ( Komi Can't Communicate ) is composing the music.

Haru will play Honoka Hayami (pictured above on left), and Mahiro Takasugi will play Chihiro Yamamoto (right).

Other cast members include:

Terunosuke Takezai as Masami Yamamoto

as Masami Yamamoto Yūta Furukawa as Kaori Yamamoto

as Kaori Yamamoto Kentarō Maeda as Ran Hanazuma

as Ran Hanazuma Sawa Nimura as Reina Akane

Aoi Nakamura as Iori Koga

Hayami is the it-woman at her job—she's cool, confident, and admired by all. But her has-it-all exterior belies a dark secret...her house is a mess, and she's no good at taking care of herself! Enter Yamamoto-kun—her colleague who thinks the world of her, and who refuses to let her slobbish behavior slide. Soon he's over at her house often enough that she asks him to move in with her! Where will this roundabout relationship take them?!

licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Shiba debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine in 2019. Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on February 13.

