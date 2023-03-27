Otakon 2023 Hosts Macross Artist Hidetaka Tenjin

Event scheduled for July 28-30 at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

The staff of2023 announced on Saturday that illustrator) will attend the event as a guest.

Tenjin is an illustrator and mechanical artist whose works include Macross Zero , Aquarion , Noein - to your other self , Hellsing Ultimate , and Macross Frontier . He also drafted mechanical art for the Gundam and Space Battleship Yamato franchises. He started his career drawing the Macross ' signature fighter, the VF-1 Valkyrie, for a fansite while he was in college. This later led to work for the official publications Macross Chronicle and Space Battleship Yamato Fact File . He worked on mechanical design for LeSean Thomas and MAPPA 's Yasuke anime. He is also a voice actor , having played roles such as Rafael Banderas in Garo the Animation and Goreinu in Hunter x Hunter .

Comic-Con International in San Diego awarded its Inkpot Award to Tenjin ( Macross Frontier ) in 2022. He attended the event in person, where Udon Entertainment offered early copies of Tenjin's Artistry of Macross : From Flashback 2012 to Macross Frontier book before its October 18 release.

Otakon 2023 is scheduled for July 28-30 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. This year's event will also host manga artist Kyoko Aiba. The event announced its its COVID-19 policy for this year's event on March 3. The policy says that masks and proof of vaccination are no longer mandatory for attendees of the event in alignment with "local and federal guidance."

Last year's event took place on July 29-31, 2022.

