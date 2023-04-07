Blue Protocol Online Action RPG's Opening Sequence Features L'Arc-en-Ciel Song

Game launches globally in 2nd half of 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via

The official YouTube channel for Project Sky Blue's multiplayer online action role-playing game Blue Protocol began streaming its opening animation sequence on Friday. The video features the opening theme song "Mirai" (Future) by the group L'Arc-en-Ciel . (The staff warns that the animation includes spoilers.)

The game launches globally for free in the second half of 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . Bandai Namco and Amazon Games are partnering on the game.

The game's English website describes the story:

You are on a quest to uncover the truth about your origins. On your travels you meet people from many worlds and make new friends with whom you share your adventures. Eventually, you find yourself facing an inescapable destiny that will determine the fate of planet Regnas. The overuse of technology has created a distortion of space-time, which will eventually engulf planet Regnas and cause its destruction. To change that fate, you and your friends must travel to an unknown world in search of the truth and a solution.

Project Sky Blue is developing the game using Unreal Engine 4, and aims to bring together a "theatrical anime" graphics experience with multiplayer features. The game will start service in Japan for PC in early spring 2023.

Source: Blue Protocol's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.