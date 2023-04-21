Macross Franchise Gets 1st In-Person CG Concert

The Macross franchise is getting its first in-person CG concert titled " Macross F Pop-up Stage" at the Ikebukuro Theater in Tokyo on June 24-August 27. The concert commemorates the 15th anniversary of the Macross Frontier anime. The concert by Bandai Namco Amusement will feature the series' Sheryl Nome and Ranka Lee as life-size 3DCG characters. They will perform different songs for each performance, with some determined by audience votes. Character designer Risa Ebata drew the event's key visual, which features Sheryl and Ranka wearing their costumes from the " Gekijō Tanpen Macross Frontier Toki no Meikyū " (Macross Frontier Film Short: Labyrinth of Time) film short.

Bandai Namco Amusement is selling tickets with images of the characters. There will be three periods of ticket sales with the first period for performances between June 24-July 17.

Nozomi Entertainment describes Macross Frontier , which it is releasing as a full series in a Blu-ray Disc box set:

Many years ago, the Earth was caught up in an intergalactic war. Humanity, having experienced the threat of annihilation, set out towards all corners of the galaxy in hopes of securing their future. It is now A.D. 2059. On board the Super Long-Range Emigration Fleet Macross Frontier , Ranka Lee is looking forward to an upcoming concert by superstar singer Sheryl Nome, who is visiting from the Macross Galaxy Fleet. Ranka dreams of becoming an idol singer herself one day, and on her way to the concert she bumps into Alto Saotome, a young man training to become a Variable Fighter pilot. When the concert venue is attacked by a mysterious alien species known only as the Vajra, emotions run high and a complicated relationship begins to form between the three. What is the shocking secret behind Ranka's song? More importantly, will humanity survive long enough to find out?

The Gekijōban Macross Delta: Zettai LIVE!!!!!! feature film and " Gekijō Tanpen Macross Frontier Toki no Meikyū " (Macross Frontier Film Short: Labyrinth of Time) film short opened together in October 2021. Yoko Kanno composed the short's theme song "Toki no Meikyū" (Labyrinth of Time).

