Macross Delta Anime's Walküre to Screen 'Final Live Tour' Performance in N. America, Europe

The Macross Delta anime's Walküre idol group's "Final Live Tour" concerts, titled "Walküre Final Live Tour 2023 ~Last Mission~", will hold its final performance on June 4 at Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 1-3 in Chiba. The final concert will be livestreamed in theaters across Japan and Asia. The concert will also screen as a delayed stream in theaters in North America and Europe on June 4 during the respective continents' afternoons.

Tickets will be available in the U.S., the U.K., Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, and other countries.

The tour will begin at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on May 20-21, and will also take place at the Maruzen Intec Arena in Osaka on May 27-28.

Walküre is the name of both the in-story Macross Delta idol group, and the real-life idol group composed of the anime characters' voice actresses or singers. The real-life members are Minori Suzuki , JUNNA , Kiyono Yasuno , Nozomi Nishida , and Nao Tōyama . Walküre Attack! , the debut album of Walküre, was previously certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) after selling more than 100,000 copies in 2016, and eventually earned the RIAJ's Animation Album of the Year award. The group's fourth single "Mirai wa Onna no Tame ni Aru" (The Future Is For Women) ranked at #1 in Oricon's weekly single chart for the May 25-31, 2020 week, and was the first time that the group has topped the ranking.

The Macross Delta: Zettai LIVE!!!!!! opened in October 2021 alongside the " Gekijō Tanpen Macross Frontier Toki no Meikyū " (Macross Frontier Film Short: Labyrinth of Time) film short.

