Macross Delta Anime's Walküre to Hold 'Final Live Tour' Next May

The official Japanese website for the Macross franchise announced on Sunday that the Macross Delta anime's Walküre idol group will hold a "Final Live Tour" concert in May 2023. The "Walküre Final Live Tour 2023 ~Last Mission~" will take place at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on May 20-21, and at the Maruzen Intec Arena in Osaka on May 27-28.

The Japanese Blu-ray Disc and DVD release of the Macross Delta: Zettai LIVE!!!!!! anime film will bundle a serial code to enter a drawing, the winners of which will be allowed to pre-order tickets to the live tour in advance. The film's home video release will ship in Japan on September 28.

Walküre is the name of both the in-story Macross Delta idol group, and the real-life idol group composed of the anime characters' voice actresses or singers. The real-life members are Minori Suzuki , JUNNA , Kiyono Yasuno , Nozomi Nishida , and Nao Tōyama . Walküre Attack! , the debut album of Walküre, was previously certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) after selling more than 100,000 copies in 2016, and eventually earned the RIAJ's Animation Album of the Year award. The group's fourth single "Mirai wa Onna no Tame ni Aru" (The Future Is For Women) ranked at #1 in Oricon's weekly single chart for the May 25-31, 2020 week, and was the first time that the group has topped the ranking.

The Macross Delta: Zettai LIVE!!!!!! opened in October 2021 alongside the " Gekijō Tanpen Macross Frontier Toki no Meikyū " (Macross Frontier Film Short: Labyrinth of Time) film short.