Ishura Anime Reveals 3 More Cast Members

The staff for the television anime of storywriter Keiso and artist Kureta 's Ishura light novel series announced three new cast members on Monday.

The newly announced cast members are (Note: Character name romanizations are not official):

Aoi Yūki as Kia the World Word

© 2023 珪素/KADOKAWA/異修羅製作委員会

Mamiko Noto as Elea the Red Tag

© 2023 珪素/KADOKAWA/異修羅製作委員会

Rie Takahashi as Nihilo the Vortical Stampede

© 2023 珪素/KADOKAWA/異修羅製作委員会

Previously announced cast includes:

© 2023 珪素/KADOKAWA/異修羅製作委員会

The anime will stream exclusively onworldwide.

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the series:

In a world where the Demon King has died, a host of demigods capable of felling him have inherited the world: a master fencer who can figure out how to take out their opponent with a single glance; a lancer so swift they can break the sound barrier; a wyvern rogue who fights with three legendary weapons at once; an all-powerful wizard who can speak thoughts into being; and an angelic assassin who deals instant death. Eager to attain the title of “One True Hero,” these champions each pursue challenges against formidable foes and spark conflicts themselves. The battle to determine the mightiest of the mighty begins.

The novel began serialization on both the Shōsetsuka ni Narō and Kakuyomu websites in 2017. Kadokawa began publishing the series in print in September 2019. The novel series topped the tankōbon, novel, and new title categories of the 2021 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook with the most number of votes ever recorded for a light novel series in the guidebook's history.

Meguri launched a manga adaptation in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in March 2021.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.