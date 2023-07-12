Fullmetal Alchemist Gets 2nd Stage Play Adaptation in 2024

Sachiko Ishimaru returns to direct/write script; Yohei Isshiki/Ryōta Hirono reprise role as Edward Elric

and Marvelous announced on Wednesday that they are producing the second stage play adaptation of'smanga titledSequel Chapter). It is scheduled to open in 2024. Sachiko Ishimaru is returning to direct the play and pen the script. Yōhei Isshiki and Ryōta Hirono both reprise their role as protagonist Edward Elric.

The first play ran at the Shin Kabuki-za in Osaka on March 8-12, and at the Nippon Seinen-kan Hall in Tokyo on March 17-26.

Shuto Mashima plays Alphonse Elric, while Kōsei Sakurada is the suit actor for Alphonse. Rin Okabe from AKB48 plays Winry Rockbell. Jin Aoki and Takuma Wada are also double cast as Roy Mustang. Other cast members include Minami Tsukui , Metal Yoshida , Yūki Okamoto, Yūki Kimisawa, Motohisa Harashima, Sakurako Mizuki, Yutaka Abe , Keita Ōishi, Hikari Ono, Kurama Saō, Raima Hiramatsu, Taisei Kusano, Tomoya Hoshi, Shōgo Suzuki, Megumi Kuge, Mizuki Saitō , Himari Ogawa, Shiribiki Yuika, and Takurō Tatsumi.

Arakawa's Fullmetal Alchemist manga ran in Monthly Shonen Gangan from 2001 to 2010. Viz Media released the series, as well as related novels and art books, in North America. The manga inspired television anime adaptations in 2003 and 2009, two OVAs, two anime films, and a live-action film. Two live-action sequel films launched commemorating the 20th anniversary of the franchise . Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Fukushūsha Scar opened in May 2022 and Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Saigo no Rensei opened in June 2022. Similar to the 2003 Fullmetal Alchemist anime, the 2009 Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood anime is based on Hiromu Arakawa 's original manga, although the latter hews closer to the manga's story and ending.