'BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-' Season 2 Reveals New Trailer, Key Visual

The staff for the new anime of Kazushi Hagiwara 's BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- action manga started streaming the third promotional video for the second season, Bastard!! Ankoku no Hakaishin: Jigoku no Chinkonka-hen ( BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Hell's Requiem "), on Wednesday. The video previews the second season's opening theme song "NEW DAWN" by coldrain .

The anime's staff also revealed the second season's key visual:

© Kazushi Hagiwara/Shueisha, BASTARD!! Project

The new 15-episode season will premiere all at once on Netflix worldwide on July 31. It will feature a returning staff. Singer Tielle performs the ending theme song "La Muse perdue."

The anime's cast includes:

The anime's first part, consisting of the first 13 episodes, debuted onin June 2022 worldwide. The second part featuring episodes 14-24 premiered onlast September.

Hagiwara launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1988. The series has since had irregular serialization in the magazine and later in Ultra Jump starting in 2001. Shueisha published the manga's 27th compiled book volume in March 2012, and the series has over 30 million copies in circulation. Viz Media had released the manga in English, but stopped publishing the series with the 19th volume. The company cancelled its release of the 20th volume in English.

The manga inspired a six-episode original video anime ( OVA ) in 1992-1993. Geneon Entertainment (also known as Pioneer ) released the anime on home video.

Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine July issue published on Wednesday Tatsuya Shihara's special 51-page, one-shot reboot of Hagiwara's WIZARD!! ~ Bakuen no Seifukusha~ (WIZARD!! ~Conqueror of Explosive Flames~) manga, the pilot version of the BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- manga.

