Aniplex Streams 3-Minute 'Memorial Movie 2023' Animated Video for Fate/Grand Order Game

The "FGO Fes. 2023" event on Sunday revealed a short "Memorial Movie 2023" animated video for the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game. The video features the theme song "Flowers" by Hana Hope. Hiromatsu Shu was the storyboard artist, editor, director, and unit director, and was also an animation director alongside Yūsuke Tanaka , Taishi Kawakami , and Yae Ōtsuka . CloverWorks animated the video.

The English version in the first video below features English lyrics, and the Japanese version in the second video below features Japanese lyrics.

Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.

The game has inspired an arcade game, several anime adaptations, manga adaptations and spinoffs, stage plays, and more.