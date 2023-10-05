The Yuzuki Family's Four Sons Episode 1 Inaccessible on Crunchyroll After Subtitle Quality Complaints

The first episode of The Yuzuki Family’s Four Sons , the television anime of Shizuki Fujisawa 's Yuzuki-san Chi no Yon Kyōdai , became inaccessible on Crunchyroll on Thursday, following complaints over the episode's poor subtitles spread on social media and Crunchyroll 's own website. Crunchyroll did not announce or explain the episode's takedown, and did not state if or when the episode will go back up.

Woof, not sure what happened here but Crunchyroll 's subtitles for The Yuzuki Family’s Four Sons are straight-up unprofessional. 4 out of 5 sentences don't have punctuation, overly literal translation that mixes up possessives. It's a mess. pic.twitter.com/0aM3zmfHq3 — Yami ReiRei, JK (@LossThief) October 5, 2023

OK yeah, this is absolutely machine translation. No human would mistranslate a character's name like that. This sucks shit. pic.twitter.com/zW8AeWFp0w — Yami ReiRei, JK (@LossThief) October 5, 2023

Anime News Network 's reviewers criticized the translation quality of the first episode's subtitles earlier today in the fall anime preview guide. As of press time, Crunchyroll has not responded to ANN's request for comment.

Crunchyroll

The anime premiered on Thursday, with streaming the series overseas as it airs in Japan.

Mitsuru Hongo ( Gunma-chan , Ascendance of a Bookworm ) is directing the anime at Shuka ( Natsume's Book of Friends seasons 5-6), and Orie Tanaka ( Natsume's Book of Friends animation director) is designing the characters and is serving as chief animation director. Yoshikazu Suo ( Magical Project S , The Melody of Oblivion ) is composing the music. Aoi Kubo performs the ending theme song "Sasakure" (Splinter).

The coming-of-age story follows four brothers — from oldest to youngest, the family's breadwinner and school teacher Hayato, the aloof Mikoto who dotes on Minato perhaps too much, the meek Minato, and the confident first-grader Gakuto.

The manga has been running in Shogakukan 's shōjo manga magazine Betsucomi since 2018. The manga won the shōjo category in the 66th Shogakukan Manga Prizes in 2020.