Dr. Stone: New World Anime's 2nd Part Gets Same-Day English Dub

2nd part premieres dubbed/subbed on Thursday

© 米スタジオ・Boichi／集英社・Dr.STONE製作委員会

announced on Wednesday that it will stream the Englishfor the second(quarter of a year) of, the third anime season, on Thursday, the same day that it premieres on the service with English subtitles and in Japan.

The cast (which features returning members) includes:

Cris George is directing the English dub . Zach Bolton is producing. Tyler Walker is writing the script. Neal Malley is the ADR mixer, and Jose Sandoval is the ADR engineer.

Crunchyroll will screen the second cours ' U.S. premiere at this year's New York Comic Con event at Thursday at 2:45 p.m. EDT.

The first cours of the anime premiered in Japan on April 6, and ended with its 11th episode. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub . The anime began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block on June 3.

Crunchyroll describes the story of the new series:

With the Stone Wars over, the former members of Tsukasa's Empire of Might join forces with the Kingdom of Science to build a ship capable of sailing across open ocean to seek answers on the mystery of the global petrification. However, before they can begin their voyage Senku and his friends need to find some key resources and push some new scientific advancements to build the type of vessel they need.

The first television anime debuted in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub of the season. The anime premiered on Toonami in August 2019.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the anime's second season, premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide except in Asia, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The anime debuted on Toonami in May 2021.

The one-hour Dr. Stone: Ryusui anime special aired in July 2022.

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Riichirou Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the 26-volume manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017, and ended the series in March 2022. Viz Media published the manga digitally and in print. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)