My Dress-Up Darling Manga Tops 10 Million in Circulation (Not Sold)

Aniplex revealed on Friday that Shinichi Fukuda 's My Dress-Up Darling ( Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru ) manga has reached 10 million copies in circulation (but not all sold). Fukuda drew the illustration below to celebrate the milestone.

Kazumasa Ishida , the character designer and one of the chief animation directors for the manga's anime adaptation, also drew the below illustration to celebrate the milestone.

The manga had 3.5 million copies in circulation at the start of 2022, before the manga's television anime premiered.

Traumatized by a childhood incident with a friend who took exception to his love of traditional dolls, doll-artisan hopeful Wakana Gojō passes his days as a loner, finding solace in the home ec room at his high school. To Wakana, people like beautiful Marin Kitagawa, a trendy girl who's always surrounded by a throng of friends, is practically an alien from another world. But when cheerful Marin--never one to be shy--spots Wakana sewing away one day after school, she barges in with the aim of roping her quiet classmate into her secret hobby: cosplay .

The manga launched in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in January 2018. Square Enix published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on September 25. Square Enix Manga & Books published the manga's ninth volume in English on July 18. The manga switch to a monthly serialization for its current "Tenmei" (Mandate of Heaven) arc on September 15. The manga's "Tenmei" arc launched with the 86th chapter that debuted on January 6 earlier this year.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2022 for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub . Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime and English dub . The anime will have a sequel.

