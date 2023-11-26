Masako Nozawa Reprises Role in Power of Hope ~Precure Full Bloom~ Anime

The Power of Hope: Precure Full Bloom ( Kibō no Chikara ~Otona Precure 23~ ) anime revealed on Sunday that Masako Nozawa reprised the role of Sanae Yukishiro, Honoka's grandmother, in the anime's eighth episode. Takagi played her in the first Pretty Cure television anime, the Futari wa Pretty Cure Max Heart television anime, the Futari wa Pretty Cure: Max Heart movie , and the Futari wa Precure Max Heart 2: Yukizora no Tomodachi movie .

Image via Comic Natalie

© 2023 キボウノチカラ オトナプリキュア製作委員会

The anime premiered onon October 7 at 6:25 p.m. JST (5:25 a.m. EDT), and it airs on Saturdays.is streaming the series as ir airs.

The anime stars:

Additional returning cast includes:

Takayuki Hamana (director, Prince of Tennis , 2020 Sorcerous Stabber Orphen ) is the series director at Toei Animation and Studio DEEN . Yoshimi Narita , who worked on several Precure ( Pretty Cure ) movies and series before, is in charge of series composition. Atsuko Nakajima ( Komi Can't Communicate , Ranma ½ ) is designing the characters, and Naoki Satō , who also worked on several Precure series including Yes! Precure 5 GoGo! , is in charge of music.

Ikimono-gakari perform the anime's opening theme song "Tokimeki" (Heart-Throbbing). Cure Quartet – consisting of Precure theme song performers Mayumi Gojo , Yuka Uchiyae , Mayu Kudou , and Kanako Miyamoto – perform the ending theme song "Shizuku no Precure" (Drops of Precure). Cure Quartet previously performed the second ending theme song for the 2008 Yes! Precure 5 GoGo! anime.

Toei Animation previously announced the Kibō no Chikara ~Otona Precure 23~ and the tentatively titled Mahō Tsukai Precure! 2 (direct sequel to Maho Girls Precure! ) anime as part of the Precure franchise's 20th anniversary project. Toei Animation labels both projects as being aimed at grown-up fans.

Mahō Tsukai Precure! 2 will premiere on the late-night " Animazing !!!" block on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and 22 affiliates in 2024.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web