The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Northern War Mobile Game Slated for December 6

Game to feature original story, new characters

The official Twitter account for the smartphone game based on The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Northern War ( The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki Northern War ) television anime revealed on Friday the game will debut on December 6.

Image via Trails of Cold Steel - Northern War game's Twitter ©2023 Nihon Falcom/「閃の軌跡NW」製作委員会 © USERJOY Technology Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Taiwanese game company UserJoy announced its game adaptation in December 2022, with an original release date of 2023. The game will feature an original story and new characters alongside story from the anime and game series.

The anime debuted on January 6.

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

To protect her hometown from the Erebonian Empire and to distinguish herself from her grandfather's disloyalty, Lavie enlists in the Northern Jaegers where she'll do whatever it takes to carry out the mission. Now this rule breaker must form a platoon to embark on a dangerous recon mission into enemy lines—will her mission be a success?

NIS America will release The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III and The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV games for PlayStation 5 on February 16, 2024.

A two-in-one collection will bundle both games and include cosmetic DLC.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV , the fourth installment in the role-playing game series, launched for PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe in October 2020 and in Australia and New Zealand in November 2020. The game launched on Steam and Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe in April 2021.

Source: Trails of Cold Steel - Northern War game's Twitter account via Otakomu