The Idolm@ster Shiny Colors Anime Posts Trailer for 3rd Theatrical Film

Anime's 3rd theatrical screening opens on January 5 prior to spring 2024 TV premiere

The official website for the anime based on Bandai Namco Entertainment 's The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors browser game began streaming a trailer for the anime's third theatrical anime on Monday.

© Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

The anime will premiere on TV in spring 2024. Before the television premiere, the 12-episode anime is screening in theaters as three films. The first film ran in Japan from October 27 through November 16, and earned 40,284,350 yen (about US$268,100) in its opening weekend.

The second film opened in Japan on Friday and will run until December 14. The third film will run from January 5 through January 25. The films will play in 75 theaters in 47 prefectures throughout Japan.

Mankyū ( Idolm@ster Cinderella Girls Theater , The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague ) is directing the anime at Polygon Pictures . Yoichi Kato ( The IDOLM@STER Million Live! , Aikatsu! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. "Tsubasa Gravity" is the anime's opening theme song.

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors browser game launched in April 2018. In the free-to-play game (with in-game purchases), players train idols and compete against other producers/players online in live concert performances. In addition to the game itself, the project spawned concert events, goods, CDs, and radio programs.

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed the The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors : Song for Prism smartphone game in April.

