Crossbone Gundam Love and Peace Manga Ends, V Gundam Gaiden Manga Launches

New manga debuts December 25

Image via Amazon Japan © Yūichi Hasegawa, Kadokawa

The January issue of Kadokawa 's monthly Gundam Ace magazine published the final chapter of Yūichi Hasegawa 's Crossbone Gundam Love and Peace manga last Saturday. The same issue announced Kazuhiro Okamoto 's V Gundam Gaiden manga. It will launch in the magazine's next issue on December 25.

Hasegawa launched Crossbone Gundam Love and Peace in the December 2022 issue of Gundam Ace . Kadokawa shipped the first compiled volume on June 26, and the second volume will ship on January 26.

He launched the series after working on the Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam Karras series in October 2022.

Hasegawa ended the Kidō Senshi Crossbone Gundam X-11 manga in June 2022. Hasegawa launched the manga in Gundam Ace in June 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume in September 2022.

Hasegawa launched Kidō Senshi Cross Born Gundam Dust in Monthly Gundam Ace in July 2016. Then the most recent installment in the long-running Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam series, it changes the "bone" in the previous titles to "born." The manga is set in the previously undepicted timeframe of UC 0169. Kadokawa published the manga's 13th and final volume in March 2021.

Hasegawa launched the original Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam manga in the inaugural issue of Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in 1994, and ended it in 1997. That series served as a direct sequel to the Mobile Suit Gundam F91 anime film.

Hasegawa ran the Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Skull Heart manga short stories in Gundam Ace from 2003 to 2004, followed by the Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Steel Seven manga in Gundam Ace from 2006 to 2007. Hasegawa launched Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Ghost in Gundam Ace in 2012 and ended it in 2016.

Source: Gundam Ace magazine January issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.