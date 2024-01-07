News
Wagakki Band to Go on Indefinite Hiatus at End of 2024
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The members of the band had been holding discussions regarding the band's future since around fall 2022, and all eight decided to focus on individual careers first and "level up" as artists and musicians before reuniting once again later as a better band.
The band is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.
Wagakki Band combines rock with traditional Japanese instruments and features a vocalist who recites Japanese poetry. They previously performed the opening and ending theme songs for the Sengoku Musou (Samurai Warriors) television anime series, as well as the Shingeki no Kyojin ~Hangeki no Noroshi~ live-action television series' theme song "Hangeki no Yaiba." The band performed the first opening theme song for the Twin Star Exorcists anime, as well as the ending song for the Holmes of Kyoto anime, and the opening theme song for the MARS RED anime. The band most recently performed the first opening theme song "The Beast" for the second Baki Hanma anime in 2023.
Source: Wagakki Band website via Hachima Kikō