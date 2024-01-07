Wagakki Band to Go on Indefinite Hiatus at End of 2024

8 members decide to focus on individual careers before reuniting later

The official website for the musical groupannounced on Sunday that the band will go into an indefinite hiatus on December 31, 2024, with all eight of its members focusing on their individual careers and activities.

The members of the band had been holding discussions regarding the band's future since around fall 2022, and all eight decided to focus on individual careers first and "level up" as artists and musicians before reuniting once again later as a better band.

The band is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

Wagakki Band combines rock with traditional Japanese instruments and features a vocalist who recites Japanese poetry. They previously performed the opening and ending theme songs for the Sengoku Musou ( Samurai Warriors ) television anime series, as well as the Shingeki no Kyojin ~Hangeki no Noroshi~ live-action television series' theme song "Hangeki no Yaiba." The band performed the first opening theme song for the Twin Star Exorcists anime, as well as the ending song for the Holmes of Kyoto anime, and the opening theme song for the MARS RED anime. The band most recently performed the first opening theme song "The Beast" for the second Baki Hanma anime in 2023.