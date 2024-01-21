×
News
Chillin' in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Anime's 2nd Video Unveils More Cast & Staff, April Debut

posted on by Egan Loo
Dialogue+ performs 'Utopia Gaku-Gairon' ending song

The publisher Overlap debuted the second promotional video and new visuals for the television anime of Miya Kinojo's Chillin' in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers (Lv2 kara Cheat datta Moto Yūsha Kōho no Mattari Isekai Life) light novel series on Sunday. The video announces more cast members, more staff members, and the anime's April premiere. The video also announces that Dialogue+ is performing the ending theme song "Utopia Gaku-Gairon" (Introduction to Utopian Studies).

The newly announced cast members are:

Aya Yamane as Balirossa
Mari Hino as Blossom

Yūki Hirose as Byleri

Nene Hieda as Belano

Taishi Murata as Blonde Hero

Mikako Takahashi as Tsuya

Ayako Kawasumi as First Princess

Yuka Iguchi as Sabea

The newly announced staff members include:

J-Novel Club is publishing the series in English, and it released the 12th volume on December 15. J-Novel Club describes the story:

The Magical Kingdom of Klyrode summons hundreds of heroes from other worlds every year to fight in their war against the Dark One and his army of powerful demons. Banaza is one of those heroes, summoned from the Royal Capital Paluma, but something's not right—Banaza is only an average merchant. He has no magic, no fighting ability, and his stats are abysmal. Worse, a mishap leaves him unable to return home!

Rejected as a hero and stranded in another world, abandoned to the far reaches of the kingdom by a cruel king who just wants him gone, Banaza's fate looks pretty bleak. But what will happen once the failed hero candidate finds himself with super cheat powers once he hits level two?

The anime's main cast are:

Satoshi Hino as Flio
Rie Kugimiya as Fenrys
Yoshiaki Iwasaki (Hayate the Combat Butler, We Never Learn: BOKUBEN) is directing the anime at J.C.STAFF. Megumi Shimizu (Banished From The Heroes' Party, My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!) is in charge of the series scripts, and Sōta Suwa (Combatants Will Be Dispatched!) is designing the characters. Kujira Yumemi (Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible, Reign of the Seven Spellblades) is composing the music, and Pony Canyon is in charge of music production.

Muse licensed the anime for Asia, and Crunchyroll will stream in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Kinojo began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2016, until they stopped posting on the site in November 2019. Overlap began publishing the story in edited print volumes with art by Katagiri, beginning with the first volume in December 2016. Overlap published the 16th novel volume on October 25.

Itomachi launched a manga adaptation on Overlap's Comic Gardo manga website in January 2019, and published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on October 25.

Source: Comic Natalie

