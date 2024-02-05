Collar×Malice Anime Films Get Stage Play Adaptation in August

2-part films debuted in May, June last year

Collar x Malice

The official website for, the two-part anime adaptation of'sbrand'sgame, revealed on Sunday that the films will have a stage play adaptation that will run at the Zenrosai Hall / Space zero in Tokyo from August 11 to 18.

The franchise has previously had four stage play adaptations. The first stage play ran in May 2019. The second stage play ran in May 2020. The third stage play ran in December 2022. The fourth stage play ran in May 2023.

The first Gekijōban Collar×Malice Deep Cover film opened in Japan in May 2023, while the second film opened in June 2023. The films tell an original story of "another incident" that takes place on the "other side" of the X-Day Incident.

Localization company Aksys Games describes Collar×Malice :

A terrorist organization's brutal attack has left you fitted with a deadly souvenir — a poisonous collar that could end your life at any moment. With the situation spiraling out of control and time running out, five mysterious strangers appear to aid you in your quest for the truth. Who can you trust? Will you be able to save yourself and the soul of Shinjuku from the clutches of oblivion? In a city bound by malice, you are the only hope for salvation!

Otomate originally released the Collar×Malice otome mystery visual novel in Japan in August 2016, and Aksys Games released the game in English in July 2017. The Collar×Malice Unlimited fan disc — which included an interlude, sequel story, and three side stories — shipped for PlayStation Vita in Japan in July 2018.

The Switch versions of both Collar×Malice and Collar×Malice Unlimited got a bundled release together in Japan in March 2020. The English version of Collar×Malice Unlimited shipped in North America in August of that same year.

