Black Butler: Public School Arc Anime's Promo Video Reveals P4 Cast, April 13 Premiere

The official Twitter account for Black Butler: Public School Arc , the new television anime adaptation of Yana Toboso 's Black Butler manga, unveiled a new promotional video on Friday. The video reveals the cast of the "Prefect 4" (P4), the four heads of the houses, and the anime's April 13 premiere.

The P4 cast includes:

Toshiki Watanabe as Edgar Redmond

Junya Enoki as Lawrence Bluewer

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Herman Greenhill

Tatsumaru Tachibana as Gregory Violet

The cast will make an appearance at Anime Japan on March 24 from 12:45 p.m.-1:20 p.m. JST.

©Yana Toboso/SQUARE ENIX, Project Black Butler

The series will premiere on April 13 at 11:30 p.m. JST on, and other networks.is streaming the anime in English-speaking, Latin American, and European countries.previously stated it licensed the anime for streaming worldwide except Japan.

Aniplex describes the anime:

Butler Sebastian Michaelis works with his 13-year-old master, the earl Ciel Phantomhive, to do the dirty work of "the Queen's guard dog" in nineteenth century England's gritty underworld. One day, Ciel receives a letter from Queen Victoria telling him that several students at Weston College, one of England's top public schools, have seemingly disappeared... including a relative of hers named Derrick. And so, Sebastian and Ciel infiltrate Weston College to get to the bottom of the matter. What truly happened to these students?

Daisuke Ono and Maaya Sakamoto are reprising their respective roles as the butler and demon Sebastian Michaelis and British noble Ciel Phantomhive.

Kenjirō Okada ( March comes in like a lion , RWBY: Ice Queendom ) is directing the anime at CloverWorks . Hiroyuki Yoshino , who has written and/or supervised scripts for previous Black Butler anime, is in charge of series composition for the new anime. Yumi Shimizu , who was an episode animation director and key animator in the 2008 Black Butler anime, is the character designer. Ryo Kawasaki ( Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia , To Your Eternity , Romantic Killer ) is composing the music.

The Black Butler anime adapts Yana Toboso 's manga of the same name. The series premiered in Japan in 2008, and Black Butler II followed in 2010. Black Butler: Book of Circus premiered in 2014. Funimation has released all three television anime, the Black Butler II OVA project, the Black Butler: Book of Murder OVA , and the Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic anime film on home video.