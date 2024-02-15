trapezium Anime Film Casts Hina Yomiya

Yomiya as "Western Star" Kurumi Taiga on May 10 film

Flag Pictures revealed a new cast member for the anime film of Kazumi Takayama 's trapezium novel on Friday. Hina Yomiya will voice the character of Kurumi Taiga, the "Western Star," and one of the friends protagonist Yū Higashi will meet from the north, south, east, and west.

Hina Yomiya as Kurumi Taiga

© 2024「トラペジウム」製作委員会

The film will open in Japan on May 10. VTuber Hoshimachi Suisei will perform the vocals for the film's theme song "Nanmonai feat. Hoshimachi Suisei," (It's Nothing feat. Hoshimachi Suisei,).is still credited with the theme song.

The novel depicts the 10 years of Yū Higashi, a high school girl, who aims to be an idol. To achieve her dream, she sets four rules for herself: she will not be active on social media, she will not have a boyfriend, she will not stand out in school, and she will make friends with beautiful girls from the north, south, east, and west.

Asaki Yuikawa will play the protagonist Yū Higashi in the film.

Masahiro Shinohara (episode director for Blend S , Is the order a rabbit? ) is directing the film at CloverWorks , and Koji Masunari (storyboard for Oshi no Ko , TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ) is supervising the film. Yuuko Kakihara ( The Apothecary Diaries , Buddy Daddies ) is writing the script, Rio ( Sorcerous Stabber Orphen -Chaos in Urbanrama- ) is designing the characters, Masaru Yokoyama ( Farewell, My Dear Cramer: The Movie , Fruits Basket -prelude- , Horimiya ) is composing the music, and MAISONdes is the film's theme song artist. Aniplex will distribute the film.

Takayama, a former first generation member of the Nogizaka46 idol group, serialized the trapezium novel in Kadokawa Media Factory 's Da Vinci book and manga news magazine from 2016 to 2018. Kadokawa published the novel in November 2018.

Source: Press release





