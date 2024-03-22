Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II Season Previews Ending Theme Song in New Trailer Video

The stage event at AnimeJapan 2024 on Saturday for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II , the second Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime season, revealed a new trailer video, which previews the ending theme song "Mamoritaimono" (What I Want to Protect) by female artist Yuiko Ōhara . Ōhara also performed live the theme song at the stage event.

It was previously announced thatandwill join the cast as the older Norn Greyrat and older Aisha Greyrat, respectively.

The season will return on April 7 at 24:00 (effectively, April 8 at midnight or April 7 at 11:00 a.m. EDT) on the Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , and BS11 channels. It will air on the Sun TV channel.

The season will air for two cours (two quarters of a year). The first half premiered on Tokyo MX on July 2, 2023 before airing on other networks, and the second half will air from April to June, 2024. Crunchyroll is streaming the season as it airs. The season will have a total of 25 episodes.

Hiroki Hirano ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation assistant director) replaced Manabu Okamoto as the director at Studio Bind for the first cours , and Ryōsuke Shibuya is the director for the second cours . Toshiya Ono ( 86 , Gatchaman Crowds , Land of the Lustrous , The Promised Neverland ) also replaced Okamoto as the series script supervisor for the second season. Sanae Shimada ( Photo Kano , UTOPA ) and Yoshiko Saitō (chief animation director for season 1) are the new character designers.

Masakazu Miyake returns as the sole art director listed, and Makiko Doi returns as the sole color key artist listed. The returning staff also includes compositing director of photography Shinji Tonsho , editor Akinori Mishima , sound director Jin Aketagawa , sound effects artist Tsutomu Ueno , and musical composer Yoshiaki Fujisawa . EGG FIRM is producing. Rock band Hitorie performs the opening theme song "On the Frontline."

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed both Rifujin na Magonote 's original main light novel series and Yuka Fujikawa 's manga adaptation. The company also licensed Shōko Iwami 's Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious ( Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Datte Honki desu ) spinoff manga. Seven Seas describes the "epic and influential fantasy" story of the original novels:

Kicked out by his family and wandering the streets, an unemployed 34-year-old shut-in thinks he's hit rock-bottom—just as he's hit and killed by a speeding truck! Awakening to find himself reborn as an infant in a world of swords and sorcery, but with the memories of his first life intact, Rudeus Greyrat is determined not to repeat his past mistakes. He's going to make the most of this reincarnation as he sets off on the adventure of a second lifetime!

Rifujin na Magonote initially serialized the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website from 2012 to 2015. Kadokawa 's MF Books imprint then began publishing a print version in 2014. The 26th volume shipped in November 2022.

The first part of the novels' first anime adaptation premiered in January 2021, and the second part premiered in October 2021, after a delay from that July. Funimation streamed the season. Crunchyroll and Hulu are now streaming the anime, including the unaired side-story original video anime ( OVA ) episode "Eris the Goblin Slayer."

Source: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II stage at AnimeJapan 2024





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.