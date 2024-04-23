trapezium Idol Anime Film's 1st 4 Minutes Streamed

Footage showcases theme song performed by Hoshimachi Suisei

Aniplex is streaming the first three minutes and 44 seconds from the anime film of Kazumi Takayama 's trapezium novel on Wednesday. The footage features the theme song "Nanmonai feat. Hoshimachi Suisei, sakuma. " (It's Nothing featuring Hoshimachi Suisei, sakuma. )

VTuber Hoshimachi Suisei performs the vocals, and MAISONdes is credited with the theme song.

Image courtesy of Flag Pictures © 2024「トラペジウム」製作委員会

The film will open in Japan on May 10. Cast members Asaki Yuikawa , Hina Yomiya , Reina Ueda , and Haruka Aikawa will perform the song, titled "Hōi Jishin" (Direction Itself). Takayama penned the lyrics for the song. The song is featured in the original novel itself. Masaru Yokoyama , who is also in charge of the film's music, composed the song. The cast will also perform another song in the film titled "Naritai Jibun" (The Me I Want to Become).

The novel depicts the 10 years of Yū Higashi, a high school girl, who aims to be an idol. To achieve her dream, she sets four rules for herself: she will not be active on social media, she will not have a boyfriend, she will not stand out in school, and she will make friends with beautiful girls from the north, south, east, and west.

Yuikawa will play the protagonist Yū Higashi in the film. Yomiya will voice the character of Kurumi Taiga, the "Western Star." Ueda voices the "Southern Star" Ranko Katori. Aikawa will play Mika Kamei, the "Northern Star," one of Yū Higashi's old schoolmates from grade school.

Masahiro Shinohara (episode director for Blend S , Is the order a rabbit? ) is directing the film at CloverWorks , and Koji Masunari (storyboard for Oshi no Ko , TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ) is supervising the film. Yuuko Kakihara ( The Apothecary Diaries , Buddy Daddies ) is writing the script, Rio ( Sorcerous Stabber Orphen -Chaos in Urbanrama- ) is designing the characters, and Masaru Yokoyama ( Farewell, My Dear Cramer: The Movie , Fruits Basket -prelude- , Horimiya ) is composing the music. Aniplex will distribute the film.

Takayama, a former first generation member of the Nogizaka46 idol group, serialized the trapezium novel in Kadokawa Media Factory 's Da Vinci book and manga news magazine from 2016 to 2018. Kadokawa published the novel in November 2018.

Sources: Aniplex 's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.