Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku Switch Game Heads West in Fall

Aksys Games announced on Tuesday that it will release Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku ( Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku -Miku to Issho ni Exercise- ), a new game in Imagineer 's Fitness Boxing ( Fit Boxing ) series with Vocaloid idol Hatsune Miku, for Nintendo Switch in the West this fall. The company streamed a teaser trailer:

©Imagineer Co., Ltd.

Fitness Boxing

Hatsune Miku

Fitness Boxing

The game will feature 24 songs, including new special songs. There will also be an additional 30 tracks from theseries. cosMo@Bousou-P is writing the main theme song "Let's Mikusercise!!" Fitness instructors include Hatsune Miku, Kagamine Rin, Kagamine Len, and Megurine Luka from the, and Lin and Evan from theseries. There is a new "Miku Exercise" mode, in addition to the standard Fitness Boxing mode.

The game, a collaboration between Imagineer and Crypton Future Media , launched for Switch in Japan on March 7. The game will get an English release in Asia on July 12.

The Fitness Boxing exercise games have players using the Switch's Joy-Con controllers to punch and dodge in sequence like a rhythm game, with one-on-one coaching by instructors. Imagineer published the original game as Switch's first exercise game in Japan in December 2018, and has since shipped or sold over 1 million copies worldwide. The latest entry in the franchise , Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm and Exercise, launched in December 2020, with 500,000 copies shipped or sold worldwide in one month. The franchise has combined sales and shipments of 2.5 million copies worldwide.

Imagineer released the Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star game, a crossover with the Fist of the North Star series, for Switch in Japan last December and in the West on March 2.

The Fitness Boxing games for Switch inspired the Kimi to Fit Boxing (You and Fitness Boxing) television anime series in October 2021.

Crypton Future Media developed Hatsune Miku from Vocaloid technology. The name refers to both the software voicebank and its anthropomorphic mascot, who is marketed as a virtual idol.

Source: Press release