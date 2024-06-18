Cardfight!! Vanguard DivineZ Anime 2nd Season Reveals Cast, Theme Song Artists, Visuals

The staff for the second season of the Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez anime revealed during the " Bushiroad TCG Senryaku Happyōkai 2024 Natsu" ( Bushiroad Trading Card Game Strategy Presentation Summer 2024) livestream on Tuesday the cast for the new season and the theme song artists. Boy band Strawberry Prince will perform the opening theme song "Shukumei" (Destiny) and MyGO!!!!! will perform the ending them song "Hashihodo Yama" (Isolated Mountain).

The cast for season 2 includes:

Toshiya Miyata returning as Akina Myodo

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Kuon Aikawa

Masaaki Mizunaka as Kyohma Kurosaki

Yuzuki Watase as Yuna Saionji

Izumi Kitta as Senka Kanae

Daiki Yamashita as Jinki Mukae

Eri Yukimura returning as Hikari Myodo

Rie Kugimiya as Sybilt

The second season of the anime will premiere on July 6.

Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez premiered in Japan on January 13, and is also streaming on Amazon Prime Video , d Anime Store , and Niconico streaming services, and on the Cardfight!! Vanguard YouTube channel. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

The English dub of the anime premiered on April 26 on the franchise's YouTube channel.

Bushiroad previously announced that it is planning the 10th season and beyond for the anime's current "D series."

Bushiroad originally announced that it would produce up to nine seasons for the current "D Series" of the Cardfight!! Vanguard anime. The D Series, which refers to both the latest product line for the card game and the anime series, was slated to continue until December 2025.

The Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress anime's first two seasons launched the D Series in April 2021. The Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress anime's first season, which premiered in July 2022, is considered the third overall season of the D Series. The second season and third seasons (which premiered in January 2023 and July 2023 respectively) are the D Series' fourth and fifth seasons, respectively. The series' sixth season is Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez , and its second season debuting on July 6 is the overall seventh season. The eighth season will debut around early 2025, and the ninth season will start around the middle of 2025.