News
LiSA's 'LiVE is SMiLE ALWAYS - LANDER -' Concert Gets Theatrical Screenings in N. America in August

posted on by Alex Mateo
Concert tour took place in Japan from September-December 2023

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures announced on Monday that they are screening the LiSA's "LiVE is SMiLE ALWAYS -LANDER -" concert in theaters in North America on August 17,18, and 21.

LiSA concert tour, which featured her sixth original album LANDER, took place throughout Japan from September-December 2023. The theatrical screening presents the final performance of the tour at Tokyo Garden Theater.

LiSA sang in the Angel Beats! anime as part of the in-story band Girls Dead Monster in 2010, and made her professional solo debut with the album Letters to U in spring of 2011. She has since performed theme songs for such anime as Fate/Zero, il sole penetra le illusioni ~ Day Break Illusion, Sword Art Online, Sword Art Online II, Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale, My Hero Academia, Qualidea Code, Nisekoi:, The irregular at magic high school, and Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works.

More recently, LiSA performed theme songs for Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, that film's seven-episode television anime version Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc, and Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night. Her songs for these anime have broken various records.

The singer announced her marriage to voice actor Tatsuhisa Suzuki in January 2020.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)

