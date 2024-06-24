News
LiSA's 'LiVE is SMiLE ALWAYS - LANDER -' Concert Gets Theatrical Screenings in N. America in August
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures announced on Monday that they are screening the LiSA's "LiVE is SMiLE ALWAYS -LANDER -" concert in theaters in North America on August 17,18, and 21.
LiSA concert tour, which featured her sixth original album LANDER, took place throughout Japan from September-December 2023. The theatrical screening presents the final performance of the tour at Tokyo Garden Theater.
LiSA sang in the Angel Beats! anime as part of the in-story band Girls Dead Monster in 2010, and made her professional solo debut with the album Letters to U in spring of 2011. She has since performed theme songs for such anime as Fate/Zero, il sole penetra le illusioni ~ Day Break Illusion, Sword Art Online, Sword Art Online II, Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale, My Hero Academia, Qualidea Code, Nisekoi:, The irregular at magic high school, and Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works.
More recently, LiSA performed theme songs for Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, that film's seven-episode television anime version Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc, and Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night. Her songs for these anime have broken various records.
The singer announced her marriage to voice actor Tatsuhisa Suzuki in January 2020.
Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)