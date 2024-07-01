Re:Zero Witch's Re:surrection Smartphone Game Reveals Summer 2024 Launch

Game's pre-registration started on Sunday

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Re:Zero Witch's Re:surrection , the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- franchise 's new smartphone game, announced its summer release, and started pre-registration for the game on Sunday. The game's staff also started streaming a promotional video for the game's theme song "Resurrection" by Konomi Suzuki .

The DMM Games ' Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu : Kinsho to Nazo no Seirei (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Forbidden Book and the Mysterious Spirit) browser game launched in Japan in July 2021.

Spike Chunsoft and Numskull Games' Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- : The Prophecy of the Throne ( Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu - Itsuwari no Ōsen Kōho ) game launched in Japan and North America in January 2021 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam .



Source: Re:Zero Witch's Re:surrection game's X/ Twitter account (link 2)





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.