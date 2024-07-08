Rock Band Fujifabric Suspends Activities in February 2025

Image via Fujifabric's website © Sony Music Associated Records & Sony Music Artists Inc. All rights reserved.

Japanese rock bandannounced on their official website on July 3 that the band will suspend their activities in February 2025, after keyboardist(center in image right) informed other members that he wants to leave the band. The announcement was made in the midst of the band's 20th anniversary this year.

The band stated that while they were making their 12th album titled PORTRAIT in 2023, Kanazawa told the band the he would pour everything to the album, give his all in the 20th anniversary concert, and then leave the band after. The band's staff and other band members had discussions with Kanazawa, but he was firm with his decision, and believed that he had given his everything to the band for the past 20 years.

The band apologized to the fans with the sudden announcement, and also thanked them for the support. The band also thanked the media for the support and the artists who they say have saved them many times. The band stated that they will devote themselves to the remaining scheduled live performances. The band will hold their 20th anniversary concert titled "THE BEST MOMENT" at the Tokyo Garden Theater on August 4, and the joint concert titled "Non-Fiction" featuring rock bands Quruli and ASIAN KUNG-FU GENERATION at the Osaka-Jo Hall on November 10.

Fujifabric was formed by the late vocalist Masahiko Shimura in 2000, and the band made their major debut in 2004 with the single "Sakura no Kisetsu." Shimura died in 2009, and the three remaining members decided to continue band activities in 2011.

Fujifabric performed theme songs for anime series such as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , Blue Spring Ride , Magi: Adventure of Sinbad , Space Brothers , tsuritama , and the second seasons of Silver Spoon and Real Girl . The band most recently performed the opening theme song for the My New Boss Is Goofy series titled "Planetaria."