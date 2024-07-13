My Hero Academia TV Anime Reveals New Opening, Ending Themes for 7th Season

TOHO animation revealed the new opening and ending theme song sequences on Saturday for the seventh season of the My Hero Academia anime. Yuuri performs the new opening theme song "Curtain Call" and Zarame performs the new ending theme song "Rokutōsei" (Class 6 Star).

The seventh season of the My Hero Academia television anime debuted on April 6, starting with a four-episode My Hero Academia Memories special. The main season seven anime (starting with episode 139 of the overall anime) then debuted on May 4. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs, and it is also streaming an English dub.

My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: You're Next ( My Hero Academia: You're Next ), the fourth anime film in the My Hero Academia franchise, will open in Japan on August 2. TOHO International will bring the film to U.S. theaters on October 11. The film will be available with English subtitles and dub releases.

Kōhei Horikoshi 's original My Hero Academia manga will end on August 5.